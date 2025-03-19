Edinburg organiza el 'Festival de la Cerveza Bayou'
El Rotary Club de Edinburg invita a la comunidad al "Festival de la Cerveza Bayou 2025". ¡Prepárate para una noche llena de cerveza artesanal, comida deliciosa y música en vivo!
Fecha: 29 de marzo.
Número de teléfono: (956) 383-4974.
Entrevistado: Manuel Cantú, Presidente del Rotary Club de Edinburg.
Ubicación: 200 W. McIntyre St. Edinburg, TX 78540 (Edinburg Amphitheater).
Para más información del festival, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
