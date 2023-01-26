Edinburg police investigating after discovery of “violent threats” written on Vanguard Academy laptop

A 14-year-old student with Vanguard Academy is being evaluated after the school was notified the student allegedly wrote several documents on a school laptop that contained “violent threats” toward other students and plans to “shoot up the school,” officials said Thursday.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to the Vanguard Academy campus at 2215 S. Veterans Blvd. where a school administrator advised them that the IT department had flagged the documents the student is accused of writing, according to a news release.

“The document also contained vulgar comments and a second violent scheme,” the news release stated, adding that the student’s parents were contacted, and they had taken custody of the student.

During their investigation, police learned the student was being admitted to a mental health facility for further evaluation.

No immediate threat exists, according to the release.