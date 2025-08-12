Edinburg police investigator dies following battle with lymphoma

Investigator John Olivarez. KRGV file photo

An investigator with the Edinburg Police Department died on Monday following a battle with lymphoma, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Investigator John Olivarez spent 23 years serving the department “with honor, dedication, and an unwavering love for his community and country,” Ayala said in a statement.

Olivarez was 49 years old when he died.

Olivarez’s family previously told Channel 5 News that he was diagnosed with large B-cell Lymphoma that spread to his brain. Olivarez and his immediate family have been going back and forth between Edinburg and MD Anderson in Houston for months for treatment.

Olivarez was a U.S. Marine prior to becoming a cop.

“His courage, both in service and in his battle with cancer, was an inspiration to us all,” Ayala said. “We will forever remember his commitment, his heart, and his sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."