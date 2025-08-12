x

Edinburg police investigator dies following battle with lymphoma

3 hours 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 8:24 PM August 11, 2025 in News - Local
Investigator John Olivarez. KRGV file photo

An investigator with the Edinburg Police Department died on Monday following a battle with lymphoma, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Investigator John Olivarez spent 23 years serving the department “with honor, dedication, and an unwavering love for his community and country,” Ayala said in a statement. 

Olivarez was 49 years old when he died. 

Olivarez’s family previously told Channel 5 News that he was diagnosed with large B-cell Lymphoma that spread to his brain. Olivarez and his immediate family have been going back and forth between Edinburg and MD Anderson in Houston for months for treatment.

Olivarez was a U.S. Marine prior to becoming a cop.

“His courage, both in service and in his battle with cancer, was an inspiration to us all,” Ayala said. “We will forever remember his commitment, his heart, and his sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

