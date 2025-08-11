Edinburg police reminding drivers of back to school safety tips

With the new school year starting for several school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley, the Edinburg Police Department is reminding drivers of the importance of driving safely through school zones and near school buses.

In a social media post released Saturday, Edinburg police told the public to always stop for flashing bus lights, and stay alert around crosswalks near schools.

“Extra officers will be in the active school zones checking for speed and use of electronic and hand held devices,” Edinburg police officer Arielle Benedict said.

Police said drivers could get fined a lot more for violating traffic laws in those areas.

Other tips for drivers to keep in mind include always putting some distance between your car and a school bus. Those who pass a school bus with flashing red lights face a fine of up to $1,200.

It is also against the law to be on your phone in an active school zone.