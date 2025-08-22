Edinburg road reopens following fuel spill caused by crash

An Edinburg road reopened Friday afternoon after a crash spilled fuel on the road, according to a city spokesperson.

The closure affected Schunior Road from Closner Road through 9th Street.

According to a news release, a GMC Canyon pickup truck crashed into an Edinburg Solid Waste dump truck in the area, causing a fuel leak and the road closure.

The truck was traveling south on 10th Avenue when it disregarded a stop sign at Schunior Road and collided with the dump truck, the release added. The impact damaged the dump truck's fuel tank, resulting in the leak.

The driver of the GMC truck was taken to DHR Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.