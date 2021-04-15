Edinburg to distribute 1,000 wristbands for Moderna vaccine
The city of Edinburg and Edinburg CISD will distribute 1,000 wristbands starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.
Officials say the wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for people 18 years and older.
A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband.
People who receive a red wristband will get a Moderna vaccine on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
