Edinburg Vela's Abby Zamora signs with UNE volleyball

Edinburg Vela senior Abby Zamora signed to play volleyball at the University of New England in Maine on Friday afternoon.

Zamora is a four-year starting setter for Vela. She won district Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year during her time at Vela. She's also an Academic All-State selection.

"Ever since I was little, I wanted to play at Vela," Zamora said. "So finally as a freshman when I got to be a Vela volleyball player, my whole life was complete. This is all I've worked for. Once I finally got there, I was in awe of myself and everything I've done, but I knew that it was gonna be hard to get to where I wanted to be now and just a lot of hard work."