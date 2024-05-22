Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is taking her basketball talents to the next level. She signed her national letter of intent to join UT Rio Grande Valley.
Click on the video above for more on her signing day.
More News
News Video
-
Man sentenced in fatal McAllen shooting
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in girlfriend's death at Edinburg mobile home...
-
Records: Fatal Edinburg shooting caused by missing chicken
-
New 'PHIT' center to address importance of physical education at Brownsville ISD
-
PSJA ISD receives $3 million grant to create outdoor learning areas