x

Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball

Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
1 hour 45 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 11:38 PM May 21, 2024 in Sports

EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is taking her basketball talents to the next level. She signed her national letter of intent to join UT Rio Grande Valley.

Click on the video above for more on her signing day.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days