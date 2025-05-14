Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college

Edinburg Vela softball saw three of their star players commit to play at the college level on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaylene Rodriguez is signing to play softball at Our Lady of the Lake University. Rodriguez has been a staple of the Vela softball program during her time in high school. She took home 31-5A first team honors twice during her high school career.

"It means the world to me, I'm very happy to be in this position I am today I would have never thought I would have been so far." Rodriguez said of her signing. "I would just like to thank my parents for pushing me to strive to be where I am today."

Clara Cantu signed to play at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin. Clara is a four-year letterman and starting third baseman for four years, taking home an all-district selection in the process.

"I never thought I'd be in this position first of all," Cantu said. "But I've worked really hard to get here and many tears, many nights, many tough games but it was all worth it in the end."

Alysandra Garcia signed to play at St. Mary's University. Garcia won 31-5A first team designated player, first team at first base, pitcher of the year for the district and was a second team all-state pitcher.

"It's something that has been a big goal of mine and I'm very happy that I accomplished it," Garcia said. "I'm just really gratfiul that we all got to do it together, you know the girls are my family and I love them so much and I'm very proud of everyone."