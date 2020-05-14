Eight more Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County announced eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases is now 417 in the county.

The new cases involve two Mission residents, two from McAllen, an Edinburg woman in her 30s, an Alton man in his 30s, a woman in her 70s from Pharr and a Palmview woman in her 30s, according to a news release from the county.

Officials say three people were released from isolation, bringing to total number of people who have recovered to 238.

The county also reports 16 patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care. Ten virus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the news release, 197 are pending test results.