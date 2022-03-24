‘El Contador,’ head of the Gulf Cartel, indicted on drug charges in Brownsville

The head of the Gulf Cartel has been indicted in Brownsville on various drug charges.

Jose Alfredo “El Contador” Cardenas-Martinez is currently in custody in Mexico pending litigation on the U.S.’s extradition request, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to the charges, Cardenas-Martinez, 42, has been the head of the Gulf Cartel, or Cartel del Golfo, since 2015 following the arrest and later conviction of Jorge Eduardo Costilla-Sanchez aka “El Cos”.

Cardenas-Martinez is charged in an international conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the news release.

The indictment also alleges he possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, five kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

“As head of the CDG, Cardenas-Martinez allegedly coordinated the shipment of narcotics to the United States for illegal sale across the country,” the release stated, adding that the shipments started in 2015 and continued through 2021.

If convicted, Cardenas-Martinez faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

The Homeland Security Investigations office and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.