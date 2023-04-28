El Faro Health and Therapeutics continue Alzheimer's studies

El Faro Health and Therapeutics is holding two new Alzheimer's studies.

This is now the fourth study conducted by the clinic, and they're still waiting for the results of the first two studies.

Meanwhile, they're getting to work on learning more about the disease.

One of the studies currently happening now is a clinical trial open to people between 55 and 85 with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

"We're starting our third study, where this one is a new novel approach. They're trying to see if this new drug candidate is actually helping with regenerating those neurons," nurse practitioner Jessica Cantú said.

Those who don't qualify for that clinical trial can still participate in the fourth observational study. That study involves memory tests that can be done from anywhere on a phone or a computer. It's open to anyone 18 and older.

If you are interested in participating, you can contact the clinic at (956) 586-5430.