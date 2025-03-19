x

El senador Ted Cruz ofrece conferencia de prensa en San Juan por temas agrícolas en el Valle

3 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025 Mar 19, 2025 March 19, 2025 1:17 PM March 19, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El senador estadounidense Ted Cruz organiza una conferencia de prensa en Rio Fresh Inc. en San Juan sobre los desafíos que enfrentan los productores en el Valle del Río Grande.

Cruz está acompañado por la congresista Mónica De La Cruz y la secretaria de Agricultura de Estados Unidos, Brooke Rollins.

