Employees of used clothing store in McAllen accused of working in the country illegally

The owner and managers of a used clothing store in McAllen that was raided by federal agents admitted to not having permission to work in the country, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Jonathan Isaias Mendoza-Martinez, Jenith Mendoza Martinez and Veronica Aleman-Ramirez were arrested and charged with bringing in and harboring undocumented individuals in connection with the Oct. 2 raid at Jem Textil Recycling in McAllen, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at the business and interviewed the trio.

Jonathan was identified as an owner of the business, while the other two were identified as managers.

According to the complaint, Jonathan and Jenith — who were identified as siblings — admitted to working in the country without employment authorization. They also said Veronica was responsible for hiring employees for the company.

They said the employees were paid in cash, and 20 to 30 employees at the store did not have authorization to work in the country, the complaint added.

Veronica told investigators that she was aware that “some” employees did not have authorization to work in the country, the complaint said. Veronica also said she did not request employment authorization documents from applicants, and that she paid employees in cash.

“During the execution of the search warrant, HSi McAllen identified over 10 unauthorized employees who were present at the business,” the complaint added.

Federal court records show Jonathon and Jenith are being held in federal custody without bond. Veronica had her bond set at $50,000 during a Wednesday hearing.

