Encino residents urged to evacuate as fire burns 1,500 acres

Multiple airplanes, helicopters and first responders from nearly 40 agencies were on the scene of Friday's fire in Encino.

"There's been about 1,500 acres that have burned. We got 38 agencies on scene all the way from the Rio Grande Valley, all by the Coastal Bend. The fire started off the road, and we have no idea yet how exactly it started," Falfurrias Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez said.

The fire is 85 percent contained.

Ramirez said some structures were lost in the fire and a mandatory evacuation has been put in place. He says some residents are refusing to leave their home, which is a cause for concern.

"The thing about it is they need to leave their homes at this time until we put the fire completely out. We understand they want to be there. They want to try to protect their homes, but that's what we're here for. We promise that we are going to do our best to protect those homes," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says a lot of people think that because there's only smoke around them, there is no remaining threat, but an ember or anything close to the home can ignite and cause it to burn.