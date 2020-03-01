Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON (AP) - The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide. The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend. But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event. CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.

