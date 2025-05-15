Enfermera del hospital infantil STHS analiza el impacto de la campaña KRGV Cares Closet
Hasta el miércoles, la campaña KRGV Cares Closet ha recaudado $4,471 para comprar juguetes nuevos y otras necesidades para los pacientes del hospital infantil Edinburg del South Texas Health System.
Stefanie Florez, enfermera titulada de STHS, analiza el impacto que el armario ha tenido en los pacientes.
Haga clic aquí para realizar una donación y ayudar a que la estadía de un niño en un hospital sea más cómoda.
Vea el vídeo de arriba para ver la historia completa.
