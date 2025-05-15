x

Enfermera del hospital infantil STHS analiza el impacto de la campaña KRGV Cares Closet

Enfermera del hospital infantil STHS analiza el impacto de la campaña KRGV Cares Closet
3 hours 55 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 3:14 PM May 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Hasta el miércoles, la campaña KRGV Cares Closet ha recaudado $4,471 para comprar juguetes nuevos y otras necesidades para los pacientes del hospital infantil Edinburg del South Texas Health System.

Stefanie Florez, enfermera titulada de STHS, analiza el impacto que el armario ha tenido en los pacientes.

Haga clic aquí para realizar una donación y ayudar a que la estadía de un niño en un hospital sea más cómoda.

Vea el vídeo de arriba para ver la historia completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days