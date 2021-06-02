Enfrentando la Furia:Evacuación durante huracanes
Durante una tormenta o en el peor de los casos un huracán las evacuaciones es una de las consecuencias, pero para muchas familias especialmente aquí en el Valle es un rotundo no, ya que temen ser deportados y no recuperar su patrimonio.
Yuri Gonzalez tiene el informe.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Facing the Fury: Supplies and being prepared before the storm
-
Facing the Fury: A guide to portable generators
-
Facing the Fury: Valley business helps customers prepare for storms
-
Facing the Fury: Hurricane weather terms to know
-
Facing the Fury: What you need to know about hurricane categories