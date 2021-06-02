x

Enfrentando la Furia:Evacuación durante huracanes

By: Yuri González

Durante una tormenta o en el peor de los casos un huracán las evacuaciones es  una de las consecuencias,  pero para muchas familias especialmente aquí en el Valle es un rotundo no,  ya que temen ser deportados y no recuperar su patrimonio.

Yuri Gonzalez tiene el informe.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

