Entrevista: Ayuda a familias en busca de una propiedad
Armando Nava y Armando Nava Jr. vendrán a nuestro estudio para compartirnos su labor como familia de bienes raíces con Nava Realty Group y su concentración en ayudar a residentes a buscar su siguiente hogar en el Valle.
