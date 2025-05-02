Especie de la semana: La serpiente rata rinoceronte
Cynthia Garza Galván, representante del zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta a una serpiente rata rinoceronte.
INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL ANIMAL:
-Autóctona del norte de Vietnam y el sur de China.
-Conocida por su color verde brillante y el "cuerno" escamoso en su hocico.
-Son arborícolas y pasan la mayor parte del tiempo en los árboles.
Número para informes: (956) 548-9453.
Ubicación: 500 E. Ringgold St, Brownsville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
