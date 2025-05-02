x

Especie de la semana: La serpiente rata rinoceronte

Cynthia Garza Galván, representante del zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta a una serpiente rata rinoceronte.

INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL ANIMAL:

-Autóctona del norte de Vietnam y el sur de China.

-Conocida por su color verde brillante y el "cuerno" escamoso en su hocico.

-Son arborícolas y pasan la mayor parte del tiempo en los árboles.

Número para informes: (956) 548-9453. 

Ubicación: 500 E. Ringgold St, Brownsville. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

