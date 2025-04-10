x

Estrenan en cines una película basada en una historia de McAllen

Estrenan en cines una película basada en una historia de McAllen
7 hours 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 9:46 AM April 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Warner Bros. Pictures prepara el esperado estreno en cines de SINNERS, un thriller de terror sobrenatural protagonizado por Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) y dirigido por Ryan Coogler, que llegará a los cines el 18 de abril.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days