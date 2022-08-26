x

Estudiante enfrenta cargos por amenaza terrorista hacia la academia Jubilee

By: Enrique Lerma

Estudiante menor de edad se encuentra enfrentando serias consecuencias al haber presuntamente realizado amenazas de disparar un arma en su escuela.

Vea el video para el informe completo de Enrique Lerma.

