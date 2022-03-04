x

Evacuations underway in Brooks County due to large fire

By: Trevier Gonzalez

Residents are being evacuated in Brooks County due to a large fire Friday afternoon, according to the Falfurrias Police Department.

Multiple fire department are responding to the fire that has prompted the evacuation of residents living on four county roads.

The Brooks County school district is asking parents to make the necessary arrangements to pick up their children.

The fire is currently 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. 

On Twitter, AEP Texas reported that the fire interrupted power to around 175 customers in Falfurrias. Service won't be restored until the fire is contained, AEP Texas said. 

Fire departments from the cities of Weslaco, Pharr, Edinburg, Alamo and the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management are heading to the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, we’ll keep you posted.

