Evacuations underway in Brooks County due to large fire

Residents are being evacuated in Brooks County due to a large fire Friday afternoon, according to the Falfurrias Police Department.

Multiple fire department are responding to the fire that has prompted the evacuation of residents living on four county roads.

The Brooks County school district is asking parents to make the necessary arrangements to pick up their children.

The fire is currently 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Brooks County on the #MillerFire. The fire is an estimated 200 acres and 40% contained. Aircraft and ground crews are currently working to contain the fire. #txfire pic.twitter.com/qutxnbrSYh — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 4, 2022

On Twitter, AEP Texas reported that the fire interrupted power to around 175 customers in Falfurrias. Service won't be restored until the fire is contained, AEP Texas said.

Fire departments from the cities of Weslaco, Pharr, Edinburg, Alamo and the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management are heading to the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, we’ll keep you posted.