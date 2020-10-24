Event center reinvents itself as haunted house drive-through for Halloween

The coronavirus pandemic hit event centers hard.

Hacienda San Miguel near Mission opened during November, just months before the pandemic started.

With quinceañeras, weddings and other large gatherings on hold, Hacienda San Miguel reinvented itself as a drive-through haunted house for Halloween.

"So we decided to do a haunted drive-through, where people can still enjoy Halloween and still have that horror experience — and drive through with no contact with anybody," said Alexia Suarez, a spokeswoman for Hacienda San Miguel.

As cars drive through the 10-acre property, they'll encounter actors and actresses as part of the haunted house experience.

Admission is $25 for a driver and passenger. Admission for additional passengers is $10 per person for people 5 years old and older.

Watch the video for the full story.