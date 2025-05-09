Evento de ecoturismo por el del Día de las Madres
El Centro de Ecoturismo del Sur de Texas celebra el Día de las Madres con un evento en Laguna Vista.
Número para informes: (956) 772-0210.
Ubicación: 501 State Hwy 100, Laguna Vista, TX.
Para más información sobre el centro de ecoturismo, haz clic aquí.
Invitado: John Juarez, especialista del departamento de ecoturismo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
