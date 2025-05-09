x

Evento de ecoturismo por el del Día de las Madres

May 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Centro de Ecoturismo del Sur de Texas celebra el Día de las Madres con un evento en Laguna Vista. 

Número para informes: (956) 772-0210.

Ubicación: 501 State Hwy 100, Laguna Vista, TX.

Para más información sobre el centro de ecoturismo, haz clic aquí

Invitado: John Juarez, especialista del departamento de ecoturismo. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

