Experts give tips on how Valley residents can defrost their cars

Freezing temperatures are expected across the Rio Grande Valley, and something drivers are bound to deal with is ice on their windshields.

If that is the case, then you definitely don't want to drive that way.

Drivers are going to need an extra five or 10 minutes to get it off before hitting the road to get the ice off.

AAA recommends starting your car right away and setting the heater to defrost. If you have your car in the garage, make sure to open the door.

After a few minutes, get a scraper or a similar piece of plastic or credit card to scrape the ice off. Experts say do not use the windshield washer fluid since it could freeze, making visibility worse.

Also, don't pour hot water on the windshield.

To avoid the trouble altogether, try parking your car under a garage or awning. If that is not available, lay a blanket or fabric on the windshield.