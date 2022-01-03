Experts urge space heater safety as temperatures dip

As cold temperatures remain across the Valley and many turn to space heaters to keep warm, safety experts are reminding people of the fire hazards that come with them.

While space heaters provide much-needed warmth on cold days, experts say it's essential to ensure the heater is placed on a flat surface and at least three feet away from anything flammable, such as curtains.

Experts say the space heater should be plugging directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. The space heater should also be turned off when nobody is home and before sleeping.

Officials say following those simple steps can help avoid an unwanted disaster and keep you warm on cold days.