FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open investigation
The FAA is clearing the way for another SpaceX launch.
The agency launched an investigation into the most recent test flight back in January. Something's went right, the company caught the returning booster at the Boca Chica launch pad.
RELATED STORY: SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad in latest Starship test
But contact with Starship was lost just eight and a half minutes into flight. Starship ended up breaking apart over the Caribbean.
The FAA says SpaceX met all the safety requirements, but the investigation remains open.
The announcement comes as the eighth flight test is set for Monday.
More News
News Video
-
Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles
-
Cameron County Sheriff: Ex-jailer charged after fighting with inmate
-
District officials break ground on new classroom wing at Donna North High...
-
Brownsville Fire Department has safety measures in place for Charro Days
-
FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open...
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball completes three-peat as TAPPS state champs
-
UTRGV falls just short of huge upset victory over undefeated Southeastern
-
Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
-
Weslaco & Edinburg baseball pick up wins on Day 1 of Mid...