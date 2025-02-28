x

FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open investigation

The FAA is clearing the way for another SpaceX launch.

The agency launched an investigation into the most recent test flight back in January. Something's went right, the company caught the returning booster at the Boca Chica launch pad.

But contact with Starship was lost just eight and a half minutes into flight. Starship ended up breaking apart over the Caribbean.

The FAA says SpaceX met all the safety requirements, but the investigation remains open.

The announcement comes as the eighth flight test is set for Monday.

