x

SpaceX moves Starship launch on Boca Chica to March 3

SpaceX moves Starship launch on Boca Chica to March 3
4 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 8:45 AM February 27, 2025 in News - Local

The eighth flight test of the Starship at Boca Chica has been rescheduled to Monday, March 3, according to a SpaceX post on X.

The Starship was originally scheduled to take flight on Friday.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has already executed an order for the closure of Boca Chica Beach regarding SpaceX flight activities. The order will be in place between March 3 through March 5.

According to the SpaceX website, the launch window for the Starship will open at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days