SpaceX moves Starship launch on Boca Chica to March 3

The eighth flight test of the Starship at Boca Chica has been rescheduled to Monday, March 3, according to a SpaceX post on X.

Now targeting to launch Starship's eighth flight test as soon as Monday, March 3 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP https://t.co/nVu5uHMGwi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 27, 2025

The Starship was originally scheduled to take flight on Friday.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has already executed an order for the closure of Boca Chica Beach regarding SpaceX flight activities. The order will be in place between March 3 through March 5.

According to the SpaceX website, the launch window for the Starship will open at 5:30 p.m.