Facing the Fury: Important supplies to have in your hurricane kit

3 hours 23 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, June 02 2022 Jun 2, 2022 June 02, 2022 9:30 AM June 02, 2022 in Weather - Hurricane Central
By: Tim Smith, Alan Shoemaker, Rudy Mireles, Dina Herrera-Garza

Channel 5 News Anchor Rudy "Monsoon" Mireles faces off against Anchor Dina "Hurricane" Herrera-Garza in a race to find out who can find the most supplies they'll need for hurricane season. 

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith recommends stocking up on supplies gradually over the next couple of months. 

Important items to include in your hurricane kit include: 

  • Water (one gallon per person, per day)
  • Non-perishable food
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • First-aid kit
  • Manual can opener
  • Cell phone charger
  • Cash
  • Important documents
  • Prescription medications
