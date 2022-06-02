Facing the Fury: Important supplies to have in your hurricane kit

Channel 5 News Anchor Rudy "Monsoon" Mireles faces off against Anchor Dina "Hurricane" Herrera-Garza in a race to find out who can find the most supplies they'll need for hurricane season.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith recommends stocking up on supplies gradually over the next couple of months.

Important items to include in your hurricane kit include: