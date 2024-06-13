x

Fallece Johnny Canales, reconocido músico de Texas

Thursday, June 13 2024

Este jueves mediante un comunicado de 'El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales' se confirmó la muerte de Johnny Canales, reconocido músico de Texas. 

Más información en el próximo noticiero del mediodía. 

