Family lose home in Escobares brush fire

A Starr County Family is looking to find another place to call home after their house was destroyed in a massive weekend brush fire.

There are still several hot spots from Sunday's fire.

RELATED STORY: Crews respond to brush fire in Starr County

The Escobares fire chief says fire crews will stay through the evening to keep an eye on those hot spots.

One family did lose their home in this fire. They say sleeping under a different roof is unbearable.

"Someone yelled your house! I drove in my ATV superfast, I opened the doors and yelled get out, get out!" homeowner Luciano Rosa said. "I feel bad because I thought it was a dream and when I opened my eyes this morning, I was in a different home and I realized it wasn't a dream," Rosa said.

Rosa started building the home in 2002 for his family of seven.

Fire Chief Larry Cantu says multiple agencies are trying to figure out how and where the fire started. They know it spread over 80 acres of land.

Cantu says wind helped fan the fire and make its way to the Rosa's home.

"The winds, it's really bad right now, and yesterday I know there were winds of up to 40–45 miles per hour, and it didn't help us at all," Cantu said.

Over 60 federal and local first responders helped the Escobares Fire Department put out the flames. It took them over six hours to get it under control.

Several families were also asked to leave the area.

Rosa says for now he and his family will be staying with a friend. He says members in the community have offered to help him rebuild his home.

"It feels good because you feel like you are not alone," Rosa said.

There is an active burn ban in Starr County, so outdoor burning is not allowed.

Escobares' fire chief urges everyone to follow those rules.

To donate to help the Rosa family, click here.