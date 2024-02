Crews respond to brush fire in Starr County

The Starr County Sheriff's Office and multiple local fire departments are attempting to contain a brush fire in the area of Old Highway 83 in Escobares near Garceño.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that residents have been evacuated as fire officials battle the fire.

The fire has already destroyed one home.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.