Family mourns son killed in motorcycle crash

On Sunday night, 20-year-old Jose Anthony Gutierrez went for a ride on his new motorcycle.

When her son didn't come home, Barbara Garcia sent him a text message.

He didn't respond. Later, the family received a call from the Pharr Police Department.

Jose had been involved in a motorcycle crash at the highway interchange in Pharr.

What, exactly, happened remains under investigation. Jose was thrown from his motorcycle and fell off the interchange. He landed on a nearby street.

Jose died as a result of the crash.

"I wish we could have prolonged having dinner. Maybe just a couple of seconds, a couple of minutes, an hour or two would have changed the outcome of him leaving the house," said his mother, Barbara Garcia.

His stepfather, Carlos Garcia, said Sunday wasn't the first time a family member died in a motorcycle crash.

"Seeing my son dying the same way, it hurts more," Carlos Garcia said. "I don't know. I still like motorcycles and everything, but that passion took my son away. So it's hard right now."

A spokesman for the Pharr Police Department said Jose was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but couldn't release any other information until the investigation is completed.

