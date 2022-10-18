FBI agent testifies in Weslaco bribery trial

The trial of the alleged bribery scheme tied to a Weslaco water plant continued Monday, with the defense questioning one of the federal investigators involved in the case.

RELATED: Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial

FBI Special Agent Jason Malkiewicz was the only person who testified Monday. Throughout the hearing, the defense asked him about his ethics, his training, and about an incident when the special agent arrived at the home of businessman Ricardo Quintanilla to interview him.

Malkiewicz introduced himself to Quintanilla as a salesman.

Quintanilla is among those named in a 2019 indictment that accused him and three other individuals of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in Weslaco.

RELATED: Weslaco bribery trial begins

The defense also grilled Malkiewicz on what evidence he has to prove there was money laundering involved between Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, who is also named in the indictment.