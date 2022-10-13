Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial

Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project.

During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand.

Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla and Leonel Lopez, a former Rio Grande City municipal judge.

Through the recordings, jurors heard concerns the three men had regarding Weslaco Mayor David Suarez finding out of an apparent FBI investigation in relation to the water plant project.

During testimony, Tafolla said he was already planning on voting in favor of the water plant project as Lopez and Quintanilla pressured him to vote for the companies they were in favor of.

Lopez was included in the government's accusation of being part of the bribery scheme. He pleaded guilty in the corruption case, but died on Nov. 14, 2020.

Former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Quintanilla were among those named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in Weslaco.