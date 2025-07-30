FBI investigating death of Rio Grande City man on cruise ship

The FBI is investigating after a Rio Grande City man died on a Carnival Dream cruise ship.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Euvelester Villarreal, Jr. of Rio Grande City.

According to multiple reports, Villarreal died while the ship was at sea on July 23.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office said they are pending autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI for comment, and received the following statement in full from an FBI spokesperson:

"FBI Houston is aware of a death that occurred around July 23, 2025, on the Carnival Dream cruise ship. An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent, based out of the Texas City Resident Agency, is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the cruise line regarding this incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, I am not able to provide additional details at this time."

The investigation continues.