Federal government claims ownership of Fronton Island

An island in Starr County under Texas control is actually federal property, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Fronton Island, located in the middle of the Rio Grande near the city of Roma, has been patrolled the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard since October 2023 as part of Operation Lone Star.

The 170-acre property was heavily used by cartels for smuggling, officials with the Texas General Land Office previously said.

Since the state took ownership of the land, the IBWC said they’ve been going through historical land records to figure out who can stake a claim to the island.

On April 30, the federal agency sent a 19-page-long letter claiming Fronton Island is federal property.

“We assert Fronton Island is federal property and under the jurisdiction of USIBWC,” agency spokesman Frank Fisher said in an email sent out on Friday to Channel 5 News. “We have requested Texas supply documentation to us within 30 days to support their position the state owns the land.”

Since the state claimed ownership of the island, the property has undergone several operations to clear the area to install concertina fences and bridges without consulting the IBWC that has changed the floodplain in the Rio Grande, according to the letter.

“This could be particularly harmful in flood conditions where this situation may promote unanticipated flooding in Mexico and the surrounding area,” the letter stated.

