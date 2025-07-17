Federal harboring charge dismissed against Mission Taco Ole manager

KRGV file photo

The manager of the Taco Ole in Mission had his felony charge dismissed after he was arrested and accused of illegally hiring and harboring at least 10 people.

Juan Ramirez Cortez appeared in federal court on Monday, where the felony charge of bringing and harboring undocumented individuals was dismissed, court records show.

However, the two misdemeanor charges of unlawful employment have probable cause, court records show.

Cortez was arrested on July 10 following a federal enforcement action at the Taco Ole on Conway Avenue and FM 495 in Mission, according to previous reports.

A total of 17 people were arrested during that enforcement action.

The criminal complaint against Cortez identified him as the manager of the restaurant and said he hired at least 10 undocumented individuals.

The complaint stated that Cortez was responsible for hiring restaurant employees, and that he was in charge of checking immigration documents before hiring.

An employee at the Taco Ole location told FBI agents she had a tourist visa that had expired in 2020, and that she knew of other employees who had been working there for at least 20 years without a citizenship status.

Court records show Cortez remains in custody without bond.