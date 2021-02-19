Feds Looking for Ideas from Public to Help Clean Up Valley Floodway
HARLINGEN – The International Boundary and Water Commission is asking resident for ideas on ways to clean up a Rio Grande Valley floodway.
The commission is working on an environmental assessment that will protect property owners from flood waters.
A Harlingen woman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS improvements are needed because every time it rains the main road to her house floods fast.
IBWC will hold a meeting next Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Community Center.
Watch the story above to learn more about the alternative methods the feds would like to discuss with homeowners.
