Feds Looking for Ideas from Public to Help Clean Up Valley Floodway

HARLINGEN – The International Boundary and Water Commission is asking resident for ideas on ways to clean up a Rio Grande Valley floodway.

The commission is working on an environmental assessment that will protect property owners from flood waters.

A Harlingen woman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS improvements are needed because every time it rains the main road to her house floods fast.

IBWC will hold a meeting next Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Community Center.

