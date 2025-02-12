x

Festival de Autores del Sur de Texas en San Benito

2 hours 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2025 Feb 12, 2025 February 12, 2025 2:37 PM February 12, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Rosa Esthela Mora y Mariano Moreno, autores del Valle, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al Festival de Autores del Sur de Texas que se realizará este 14 y 15 de febrero en San Benito.

Ubicación: Plaza San Benito 250 E. Heywood Street 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

