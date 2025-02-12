Festival de Autores del Sur de Texas en San Benito
Rosa Esthela Mora y Mariano Moreno, autores del Valle, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al Festival de Autores del Sur de Texas que se realizará este 14 y 15 de febrero en San Benito.
Ubicación: Plaza San Benito 250 E. Heywood Street
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
