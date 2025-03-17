x

Festival de las Fuerzas Armadas en Álamo

1 hour 19 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 11:07 AM March 17, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gilberto Alvarado, Jr. y Leonel Alvarado visitan Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el 2.º festival anual de las Fuerzas Armadas y especialmente a los servidores en el Valle.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

