Filmmaker who wouldn't sign Georgia's Israel oath sues state
By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - A documentary filmmaker who refused to sign Georgia's required oath involving Israel is suing the state, saying the law violates free speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. A Georgia law passed in 2016 requires some people to sign an oath pledging not to boycott the Israeli government in order to do business in the state. In her federal lawsuit, Abby Martin says she refused to sign the oath, and that she was prevented from speaking at a Georgia Southern University media conference since the entire event was cancelled. A school spokesman says the school hasn't seen the lawsuit.
