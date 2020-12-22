Financial help available for people living in rural Hidalgo County

One Hidalgo County non-profit is helping residents living in rural areas, apply for the financial help they need.

The organization ARISE Adelante is focused on educating families in rural areas about resources available for those who qualify. Help with mortgage, water, electricity and other utilities is available.

ARISE Housing Coordinator Andrea Landeros said there are close to 1,475 colonias in the county, but many families are not aware they are on that list.

"Many people are not aware of these funds," Landeros said. "And that there is a deadline [on] April 15 to submit applications."

For more information visit their website arisesotex.org or call any of the ARISE locations in Hidalgo County.

ARISE Support Center

1417 S. Tower Road

Alamo, TX 78516

(956) 783-6959

ARISE Las Milpas

125 E. DENNY

Pharr, TX 78577

(956) 783-9293

ARISE Muniz

3917 Jam Square

Edinburg, TX 78539

(956) 782-6430