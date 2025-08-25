Fire causes major damage at oil mill in Harlingen
A fire caused major damage at the Valley Coop Oil Mill on Saturday.
According to Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas, the fire started at the mill, located on Wilson Road and Highway 77, at around 12: 30 p.m. Three fire units and an ariel unit responded to the call.
Balderas said there were some people working at the facility but were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
