Fire near historic El Jardin Hotel in Brownsville under investigation

The Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office in investigating a Wednesday fire that happened outside the historic El Jardin Hotel, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

Crews responded to the historic building at 1100 East Levee Street at around 2:30 p.m. where they found “a heavy fire load in an exterior trash area” in the back of the building.

The building is currently under renovation to become a housing development.

“Crews acted swiftly and effectively to contain the fire before it could extend into the structure,” the Brownsville Fire Department said in a statement. “Their quick and coordinated response prevented what could have been catastrophic damage to the newly renovated historic landmark.”

Minimal damage was reported in connection with the fire, preventing the loss of several million dollars in property, the fire department said.

“The Brownsville Fire Department prides itself on being among the best-trained in the Rio Grande Valley, and today’s response is a clear reflection of our commitment to protecting lives, property, and the heritage of our community,” the department stated.