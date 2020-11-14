First and Goal Friday - 11/13
Friday Night Scores
4A Division 1 Bi-District Playoff
Corpus Christi Miller 70, La Feria 7
2A Division I Bi-District Playoff
Freer 54, La Villa 12
32-6A
Harlingen 13, Weslaco 10
Los Fresnos 28, Harlingen South 21
31-6A
Edinburg Vela 44, Edinburg Economedes 7
16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Veterans 26, Brownsville Lopez 7
14-5A Division 1
Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 31
TAPPS
St. Joseph Academy 54, St. Anthony's 27
