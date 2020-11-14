x

First and Goal Friday - 11/13

5 hours 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 10:48 PM November 13, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Friday Night Scores

4A Division 1 Bi-District Playoff

Corpus Christi Miller 70, La Feria 7

2A Division I Bi-District Playoff

Freer 54, La Villa 12

32-6A

Harlingen 13, Weslaco 10

Los Fresnos 28, Harlingen South 21

31-6A

Edinburg Vela 44, Edinburg Economedes 7

16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Veterans 26, Brownsville Lopez 7

14-5A Division 1

Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 31

TAPPS

St. Joseph Academy 54, St. Anthony's 27

 

