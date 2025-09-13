x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

1 hour 30 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 11:04 PM September 12, 2025 in Sports

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 is below:

Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
10
SA Johnson Jaguars
 >38
Final
Los Fresnos Falcons
 >45
Laredo United South Panthers
7
Final
Rio Grande City Rattlers
27
Brownsville Veterans Chargers
 >53
Final
Palmview Lobos
 >50
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
20
Final
Mission Veterans Patriots
 >37
PSJA Bears
14
Final
Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles
0
Edinburg Bobcats
 >15
Final
Friday, Sep 12, 2025
McAllen Rowe Warriors
16
Mercedes Tigers
 >28
Final
San Benito Greyhounds
10
Laredo United Longhorns
 >31
Final
Edinburg North Cougars
12
Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks
 >21
Final
Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds
 >44
CC Carroll Tigers
36
Final
Rio Hondo Bobcats
 >49
Hidalgo Pirates
10
Final
La Joya Coyotes
 >63
Brownsville Pace Vikings
48
Final
Flour Bluff Hornets
 >49
Harlingen South Hawks
6
Final
Grulla Gators
Roma Gladiators
7:00 PM
Premont Cowboys
 >34
Progreso Red Ants
0
Final
La Feria Lions
42
Raymondville BearKats
 >51
Final
Brownsville Rivera Raiders
6
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
 >49
Final
Port Isabel Tarpons
 >63
Valley View Tigers
6
Final
Lyford Bulldogs
 >40
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
7
Final
Harlingen Cardinals
10
Edinburg Vela Sabercats
 >52
Final
Monte Alto Blue Devils
0
Santa Maria Cougars
 >60
Final
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
10
McAllen Bulldogs
 >35
Final
Sharyland Rattlers
 >33
Mission Eagles
25
Final
La Villa Cardinals
 >26
Santa Rosa Warriors
15
Final
Weslaco East Wildcats
 >17
Donna Redskins
5
Final
Donna North Chiefs
7
PSJA North Raiders
 >70
Final
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
 >41
Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
0
Final
