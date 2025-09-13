First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 is below:

Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 McAllen Memorial Mustangs 10 SA Johnson Jaguars > 38 Los Fresnos Falcons > 45 Laredo United South Panthers 7 Rio Grande City Rattlers 27 Brownsville Veterans Chargers > 53 Palmview Lobos > 50 Brownsville Lopez Lobos 20 Mission Veterans Patriots > 37 PSJA Bears 14 Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles 0 Edinburg Bobcats > 15