First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 below:
Friday, Sept. 29
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Brownsville Veterans
|49
|Donna
|10
|FINAL
|Lopez
|0
|Weslaco East
|48
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|54
|Brownsville Pace
|0
|FINAL
|Tuloso-Midway
|47
|La Feria
|7
|FINAL
|Sinton
|38
|Raymondville
|0
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|15
|Marine Military Academy
|26
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|8
|George West
|54
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|27
|Odem
|44
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|48
|Vietnamita AC, Mexico
|18
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|14
|Zapata
|56
|FINAL
|Grulla
|27
|Orange Grove
|41
|FINAL
|Bro. St. Joseph
|20
|SA Christian
|21
|FINAL
