x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

2 days 10 hours 32 minutes ago Friday, September 29 2023 Sep 29, 2023 September 29, 2023 10:39 PM September 29, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 below:

Friday, Sept. 29

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Brownsville Veterans 49 Donna 10 FINAL
Lopez 0 Weslaco East 48 FINAL
Harlingen South 54 Brownsville Pace 0 FINAL
Tuloso-Midway 47 La Feria 7 FINAL
Sinton 38 Raymondville 0 FINAL
Santa Maria 15 Marine Military Academy 26 FINAL
Monte Alto 8 George West 54 FINAL
Santa Rosa 27 Odem 44 FINAL
Port Isabel 48 Vietnamita AC, Mexico 18 FINAL
Hidalgo 14 Zapata 56 FINAL
Grulla 27 Orange Grove 41 FINAL
Bro. St. Joseph 20 SA Christian 21 FINAL
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days