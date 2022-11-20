First & Goal: Highlights from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
Final scores below:
Saturday, Nov. 29
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Weslaco
|3
|SA Harlan
|49
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022
-
Concerns rise over potential migrant camps
-
Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery
-
Strong winds affecting pelicans flying over the highway in Cameron and Willacy...
-
Brownsville police: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package